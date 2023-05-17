Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) to members of the senior management team of Franchise Group led by Brian Kahn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and a consortium including B. Riley Financial, Inc. and Irradiant Partners, for $30.00 in cash per share is fair to Franchise Group shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Franchise Group shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Franchise Group and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Franchise Group shareholders; (2) determine whether the consortium is underpaying for Franchise Group; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Franchise Group shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Franchise Group shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Franchise Group shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005631/en/