Nayax to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

35 minutes ago
HERZLIYA, Israel, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in May and June 2023.

May 18, 2023 - Yair Nechmad, Co-Founder and CEO, and Sagit Manor, CFO will virtually present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference at 10:15 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

May 22, 2023 - Yair Nechmad, Co-Founder and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the 51st Annual JP Morgan Global Telecom, Media, Communications Conference in Boston at 10:40 AM Eastern Time. Mr. Nechmad will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

June 7, 2023 - Sagit Manor, CFO will present at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago at 8:00 AM Central Time, 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Ms. Manor will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

There will be an audio webcast available for each discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days on the Events section of the Nayax website, found here: Events

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:
ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

