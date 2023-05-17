ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following investor events. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.zoominfo.com.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 24, 2023

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, June 1, 2023

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference, June 6, 2023

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference, June 8, 2023

Conferences that have presentations that are webcast, will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 30,000 companies worldwide. ZoomInfo’s revenue operating system, RevOS, empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled+data+coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales+Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR+and+CCPA+compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance%2C+privacy%2C+and+security. For more information about ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, operations, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

