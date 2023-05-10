PR Newswire

REVOLVE teams up with international sensation, Cindy Kimberly, to bring to life an exclusive line of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories.

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE, the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, andCindy Kimberly, model and social media personality, are excited to announce the launch of LOBA, an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear clothing and accessories inspired by Cindy's international roots. LOBA focuses on embracing all parts of yourself, including your alter egos, and being able to transform and express your personality through your clothing.

The collection is inspired by the dream of summer and an ode to Cindy's summer home on the coast of Spain, where she grew up in a colorful beach town. Styles within the collection include an array of vibrant fairy-like corset tops and sets, lace, flowy and fitted mini and maxi skirts, as well as gorgeous cutout dresses. The collection aims to evoke the softness and ease of throwing on something beautiful and free when it's warm outside.

For the first time ever, REVOLVE has introduced a short film to launch LOBA - written and directed by and starring Cindy Kimberly. A story showcasing a feminist journey, Dear Mila , references classic films, such as Rear Window, while featuring Kimberly outfitted in LOBA throughout. She was also heavily influenced by the infamous Spanish filmmaker, Pedro Almodovar, which can be seen throughout the film.

"As an introvert growing up, expressing myself through clothing and art has always been a major part of my life. This is how I was able to communicate and digest the world around me. Seeing LOBA finally come to life is a dream come true after years of secretly working on it. I'm so excited to introduce it to the REVOLVE community!" - Cindy Kimberly

"We've had the pleasure of working with Cindy for over 7 years, and it's been amazing to watch her grow and evolve her personal style. We are so excited to introduce LOBA and enhance our current roster of brands for our customers. Our vision for REVOLVE has always been to provide a platform for influencers to express themselves and inspire our community to live their best lives - and LOBA does just that!" - Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE

LOBA will debut online exclusively at REVOLVE.COM on May 10, 2023 with retail prices ranging from $120-$250.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

About Cindy Kimberly

Cindy Kimberly, also known as @wolfiecind y to her 7M+ Instagram followers, is one of the most influential creators on social media. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian, Cindy's audience is global, diverse and hugely loyal. She has been featured on the cover of Maxim, Regia, GQ Spain and Cosmopolitan Spain, and appeared in editorials for CR Fashion Book, King Kong Magazine, Spanish editions of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, and Cosmopolitan. Cindy made her debut for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as a Rookie for SI Swimsuit in 2022.

Cindy has partnered with internationally celebrated brands including Savage x Fenty, YSL, Marc Jacobs, Fenty Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Alo, Fear of God, L'Oréal, Yeezy, and Maybelline to list a few.

Cindy is represented by The Lions Talent Management, a Talent Management, Branding, PR, and Creative Services agency. For more information on Cindy visit www.thelionsmanagement.com , or @TheLionsMgmt on Instagram.

