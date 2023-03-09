InnovizTwo LiDAR Wins Gold at 2023 Edison Best New Product Awards™

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2023

InnovizTwo won the gold award in the Smart Transportation category for its technical excellence

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) a Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, (the "Company" or "Innoviz") announced today that its second generation LiDAR sensor, InnovizTwo, won Gold in the Smart Transportation category of the 2023 Edison Awards™. Recognition from the Edison Awards coincides with InnovizTwo garnering increasing interest from the automotive market, as well as ongoing progress on existing programs with leading automakers.

Innoviz_2023_Edison_Award.jpg

The Edison Awards, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognize the world's most innovative products and business leaders. Past winners include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors, Genentech and others. This year marks the inaugural year for the Smart Transportation category, which recognizes leading innovations and products that are accelerating the future of mobility. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Winners are chosen as the "best of the best" within their respective categories by senior business executives, designers, academics and innovation leaders.

"LiDAR is the new standard for automotive safety, and it is an honor to be recognized as one of the first Gold winners in the Edison Awards' newest category, Smart Transportation," said Omer Keilaf, Co-founder and CEO at Innoviz. "Our InnovizTwo LiDAR is expertly engineered and rigorously tested to meet the leading OEMs' strict performance and design requirements at a cost that can support scale, unlocking safe mobility for all."

InnovizTwo is designed to offer a safe, automotive-grade, solution for autonomous vehicles, that will enable safe Level 2+ to Level 4 autonomy and features an embedded perception software at a competitive price.

The 2023 winners were selected by the Edison Awards Steering Committee as well as an independent judging panel of senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers and leading academics. Innoviz was selected from among thousands of applicants, making the Company one of 153 companies to receive an Edison Award this year. The award was officially presented at the Edison Awards Gala on April 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, Florida. Innoviz Vice President of North America Scott Craig accepted the award on behalf of the Company.

For more information about Innoviz LiDAR, watch this video and visit the Innoviz website.

About The Edison Awards:
Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been selected by internationally-recognized premium car brands for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit innoviz-tech.com.

Join the discussion: Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Contact (US)
Rob Moffatt
VP, Corporate Development & IR
Innoviz Technologies
+1 (203) 665-8644
[email protected]

Investor Contact (Israel)
Maya Lustig
Director, Investor Relations
Innoviz Technologies
+972 54 677 8100
[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to convert design wins into definitive orders and the magnitude of such orders, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risk and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2023 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074024/Innoviz_2023_Edison_Award.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074025/InnovizTwo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496323/Innoviz_Technologies.jpg

InnovizTwo.jpg
Innoviz_Technologies.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN96275&sd=2023-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoviztwo-lidar-wins-gold-at-2023-edison-best-new-product-awards-301820937.html

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN96275&Transmission_Id=202305100900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN96275&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.