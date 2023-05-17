Korn Ferry Ranked as America's Best Executive Recruiter by Forbes Magazine

Korn Ferry (

NYSE:KFY, Financial) has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as America’s best executive recruiting firm. Korn Ferry has received this honor in six of the last seven years, since Forbes and analytics firm Statista began offering the annual rankings. The rankings also honored Korn Ferry as a top professional search firm and a top temp staffing firm.

"We’re honored to be named America’s best executive recruiter and a top professional search and temp staffing recruiter by Forbes," said Gary Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry. “We are incredibly well-positioned to serve our clients as they continue to navigate an economy in transition. As an organizational consulting firm, we help companies look at talent and strategy together. We help them drive performance through the right organizational structure, with the right people, who are rewarded and motivated to make an impact and bring strategies to life.”

As+covered+in+Forbes, Statista surveyed 5,200 external recruiters, HR or hiring managers and participants who’ve worked with at least one of the firms ranked by Forbes, and gave them the chance to recommend and assess recruiting and staffing companies.

The executive recruiting list includes the top 150 companies that specialize in filling positions with salaries of at least $100,000. The professional recruiting list consists of the top 200 companies that specialize in filling positions with salaries of less than $100,000. The temp staffing list includes the top 150 companies that focus on matching job candidates with employers for temporary and contract positions.

Earning top recognitions in all three lists is a testament to Korn Ferry’s expertise, solutions and broad approach to helping companies advance their talent and leadership needs.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

