The Board of Directors of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (the “Company” or “Krispy Kreme”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock, in accordance with the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend was declared today, May 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on August 9, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 26, 2023.

About Krispy Kreme, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with approximately 12,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com%2FKrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com%2FKrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006212/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership