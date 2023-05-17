Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, built upon their years-long relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a new announcement designed to augment product integrations across data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), bolster go-to-market efforts and innovative vertical solutions, and accelerate cloud transformation efforts for its customers. The developments were unveiled at Informatica+World+2023, the company’s annual customer conference underway in Las Vegas.

First, Informatica’s no code/no setup software as a service (SaaS) AI-powered Cloud Data Integration-Free for Amazon Redshift is available directly from the Amazon Redshift console, providing a frictionless user experience. Customers can simply select the Informatica option from the Amazon Redshift console menu and process up to 20 million rows and access 10 processing hours per month for data pipelines and data integration, completely free.

This builds on last year’s launch of+Informatica%26rsquo%3Bs+Data+Loader+for+Amazon+Redshift. Now, Amazon Redshift customers can easily ingest huge volumes of data and take the next critical step to perform transformations to help make sense of this information. Informatica was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report, the 17th consecutive year it has received this recognition.

Additionally, Informatica earns industry certifications for Financial Services, Health Care and Life Sciences, a step that closely aligns with AWS’s industry focused strategy to answer the call for more cohesive, sector-specific solutions and outcomes. Informatica previously announced verticalization of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), including+healthcare+%26amp%3B+life+sciences and+financial+services%2C among others. Informatica also achieved the AWS Financial Services Technology Competency designation.

“The potential is filled with opportunity when AWS and Informatica, one of the premier data management leaders, work together to tackle some of our most pressing data needs,” said Tony Fantasia, Chief Information Officer at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. “We’ve already uncovered so much value through their collaboration, and we’re incredibly optimistic to see what benefits this latest announcement can deliver on our path to be a more data-decisive organization.”

“Through more seamless product integration on Amazon Redshift and greater investment in vertical offerings, we continue to empower Informatica customers across key sectors and industries to better understand the data that shapes their enterprises and help remove any impediments on their cloud-migration journeys,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “This is simply the evolution of a years-long relationship, one built on a shared foundation of innovation, customer obsession, and deep collaboration on nearly every aspect of our organizations, from go-to-market strategy and research and development to global co-sell opportunities.”

In 2022, Informatica was named a winner of the AWS Partner Awards as a+Design+Partner+of+the+Year and Data & Analytics Partner of the Year. Informatica also recognized AWS as its Global Ecosystem Growth Partner of the Year – momentum that has only accelerated in 2023 with nearly 111% co-sell growth through the first quarter of the year and is available in AWS Marketplace.

“Informatica has been a trusted AWS Partner for several years, powered by a common customer-centric mindset and an unrelenting pursuit of data-driven innovation,” said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels & Alliances at AWS. “Theirbreadth of leading products and solutions and reputation for the highest standards of quality feed this relationship. This allows us to take these steps to establish a more integrated experience with AWS services, which in turn helps shared customers unlock the true potential and value of their data.”

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Nina Showell, August 17, 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005438/en/