Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced significant innovations to its industry-leading AI Powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) at Informatica+World+2023, its annual customer conference currently underway in Las Vegas. The enhancements across data engineering, MDM applications, and data governance will help enterprises further reduce costs, maximize resources, improve productivity, and accelerate time to value. These include:

1. Boosting the Productivity of Data Engineers and Developers

To help maximize the resources and bandwidth of experienced data professionals, Informatica introduced new enhancements to its data engineering, API and App Integration services. Now, data engineers and developers can:

Increase productivity with AI-powered automatic mapping generation and expression transformations using preferred IDE and programming language with INFACore and operationalize AI/ML models with ModelServe.

Reduce costs while enjoying faster processing by lowering cloud data warehouse and lake ingress and egress charges using cross ecosystem ELT, hierarchy ELT, and SQL native functions support and design.

Increase efficiency and agility with reverse ETL using built-in wizards and change+data+capture+with+new+and+enhanced+replication+sources+and+targets+including Google BigQuery, Databricks Delta, SAP, DB2 for z/OS, Salesforce, MongoDB, MongoDB Atlas, Oracle Fusion Cloud, Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL.

Speed time-to-market with full API lifecycle management using Informatica’s API Center to deploy APIs in minutes and manage APIs through real-time monitoring, AI-powered analytics, policy enforcement, flow control, and privacy management

2. Driving Simplicity and Rapid Time to Value with Intelligent MDM applications

Informatica’s Intelligent all-in-one Master Data Management (MDM) and 360 applications powered by CLAIRE AI engine enables businesses to connect data for a contextual 360-degree view and insights to make it easy them to drive rapid time to value with simplicity.All-in-one MDM enhancements include:

Error reporting and auto-generated mappings: Enable data stewards with sophisticated data quality error reporting and remediation capabilities for unparalleled efficiency.

Legal entity data model for financial services: Users get a comprehensive view of legal entities and their risk exposure. This industry extension includes data model, GLEIF enrichment and reports that accurately aggregate risk exposures such as credit rating and sanctions.

ESG extension to reduce risk associated with compliance: Comply with ESG regulations, including supply chain risk, ESG rating and compliance, and emission data reporting and maintenance.

New MDM cloud modernization program: Accelerate modernization from on-premises MDM systems to Informatica’s modern, all-in-one platform, cloud native MDM for greater agility.

AI-powered matching for any domains of data to ensure the most trusted view of customers, products, suppliers, and other master data domains.

Intelligent workflows for user-driven content enrichment and approval flows for both data domains, fields, and field groups.

3. Simplifying Data Governance, Democratization, and Observability

Informatica’s AI-powered modern+data+governance solution unifies data catalog, governance, quality, observability, and marketplace capabilities, which helps increase productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate time to value for line of business users. This allows enterprises to:

Simplify and automate data governance and observability: Use AI-powered predictive data intelligence to govern, observe, and leverage data, including new CLAIRE generated data classifications that reduce time to curate and classify data by up to 70%.

Empower all data consumers: Enable them to discover, understand, and access trusted data, with new native data quality reporting and API for the data marketplace.

Ensure trusted, reliable, high-quality data and data pipelines with observability: Identify and remediate data quality issues more easily with data quality preview and simplified rule-building

Ensure data is shared and used responsibly: Align with policies and standards empowered by a holistic view of the data estate, with new metadata scanners for Cognos, Database Scripts such as Microsoft SQL Server SQL Script, Oracle SQL Script, Snowflake SQL Script, Databricks Unity Catalog, Google Looker and many more.

4. Provide greater customer confidence and protection, particularly those in high-security sectors such as healthcare and financial services, with enhanced security features

Informatica is bringing three new upcoming cloud security features to market that are designed to provide customers with greater peace of mind and more flexibility in controlling access to their data assets. These include:

Private Link (via AWS or Azure): Informatica's secure agent on the public internet is encrypted, a private connection with Informatica can now be established.

Customer Managed Keys: create and control data encryption keys without making those keys available to cloud providers.

Secure Agent Key Vault: store and manage connector credentials in established enterprise third-party secrets vault, which Informatica will only access at run time as needed.

Private Link via AWS and Customer Managed Keys are available now. Private Link via Azure and Secure Agent Key Vault will be available later in 2023.

“Since we unveiled IDMC at this very conference two years ago, its impact on the broader industry and tier-one enterprise data needs has been nothing short of revolutionary,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “While there are disparate point solutions available in the market today, IDMC, bolstered by the latest innovations, is best-of-breed data management, with intelligent automation and a suite of fully integrated services on a single, unified platform - connected, compatible, open, modular and comprehensive – powering the modern data architecture.”

Read our blog post: Informatica+World+unveiling+innovations+to+simplify+data+management

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005426/en/