Aviat Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Aviat_Networks_Logo.jpg

Aviat will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023, in Beverly Hills, CA. Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, is scheduled to participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their B. Riley representative.

On May 31 and June 1, 2023, Aviat will participate in TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference taking place at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Pete Smith will present on May 31st at 10:50am ET and will participate in 1-on-1 meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their TD Cowen representative.

About Aviat Networks, Inc.
Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high-performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Andrew Fredrickson
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
(408) 501-6214
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL96326&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-networks-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301820922.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL96326&Transmission_Id=202305100915PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL96326&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.