Forestar+Group+Inc. (“Forestar”) (NYSE: FOR) announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat that will be streamed live to the investment community via webcast at the 16th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed under the events and presentations section of Forestar’s investor site at investor.forestar.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available within 24 hours of the live event and may be accessed until June 16, 2023.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 52 markets and 20 states. Based in Arlington, Texas, the Company delivered more than 12,600 residential lots during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023. Forestar is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R. Horton, the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

