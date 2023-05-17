NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (: JKS). Click Here to Join Investigation.



If you acquired JinkoSolar securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On May 9, 2023, News4jax and the Jacksonville Daily Record reported that on May 8, 2023 law enforcement agency vehicles were seen at the JinkoSolar solar panel manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Daily Record reported that “[a]ccording to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, federal agents were assisting the Department of Homeland Security with the execution of a search warrant.” Reportedly, according to News4Jax, JinkoSolar is one of several companies under investigation by the Commerce Department for circumventing trade rules by sending products to other countries before moving them to the U.S.

On May 9, 2023, JinkoSolar shares fell $3.91 per American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”), or 8.25%, to close at $43.47 per ADR.

