John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce that the Bank’s Freedom Checking Account has been officially certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund as meeting the Bank+On+National+Account Standards. These national standards designate core features that ensure low cost, high functionality, and consumer safety for all certified accounts.

The highlight of the Bank’s Freedom+Checking+Account, and one of the key reasons for its Bank On certification, is that it’s free. With no minimum balance requirement, no monthly service charge, and no monthly transaction limits, the Freedom Checking Account aligns with Bank On’s goal of ensuring that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services.

Along with the Freedom Account’s zero monthly fees, it features online banking with bill pay and mobile banking and mobile check deposits. This type of accessibility is core to gaining a certification and being officially recognized as an account that helps provide banking to all and empowers consumers to make the most of their finances.

Bank On is a national platform run by the CFE Fund that supports local coalitions and financial institutions in their efforts to connect consumers to safe, affordable bank accounts. John Marshall Bank is proud to be one of the only community banks in the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area that offers a Bank On checking account.

About John Marshall Bancorp, Inc.:

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. John Marshall Bank is a $2.35 billion bank headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with one loan production office in Arlington, Virginia. The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington D.C. Metro area. JMB offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. Dedicated Relationship Managers serve as direct points-of-contact, providing subject matter expertise in a variety of niche industries including Charter and Private Schools, Government Contractors, Health Services, Nonprofits and Associations, Professional Services, Property Management Companies, and Title Companies. Learn more at www.johnmarshallbank.com.

