AirBoss Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEWMARKET, Ontario, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company") announced today that the nominees listed in the April 6, 2023 Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today in Kitchener, Ontario (the "Meeting"). Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors are set out below.

Election of Directors

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Anita Antenucci10,684,36899.30%75,1780.70%
David Camilleri10,678,55999.25%80,9870.75%
Mary Matthews10,287,42195.61%472,1254.39%
Robert McLeish10,552,89598.08%206,6511.92%
Stephen Ryan10,676,12499.22%83,4220.78%
P. Grenville Schoch10,531,68897.88%227,8582.12%
Alan J. Watson10,587,16598.40%172,3811.60%


Appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditors

Total VotesPercentage of Votes Cast
Votes For10,438,34392.89%
Votes Withheld799,4557.11%

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

ti?nf=ODgzNjI2MyM1NTg2OTk4IzIwODA3NjQ=
AirBoss-of-America.png
Investor Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.
Media Contact: [email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.