RetroCrush Growth Makes Anime a Red-Hot Genre for Cinedigm

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023

  • RetroCrush's DTC app has seen its monthly active users rise 660 percent, minutes watched jump 95 percent, and paid subscribers rise 17 percent year-over-year
  • Channel also generated a 15% YouTube Subscriber Increase in Year Since Cinedigm's Acquisition of DMR

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RetroCrush, experiencing strong distribution and subscriber growth, is turning anime into a red-hot genre among the Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) family of channels. The surge of the genre gives Cinedigm, the premier independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast audiences, another expanding content category – alongside other genres such as horror and faith & family.

Cinedigm_Logo.jpg

Anime is the 3rd most in-demand subgenre worldwide (5.5% demand share) according to Parrot Analytics with around 30% of American adults being a fan of anime (according to Morning Consult). In addition, while Anime is the most popular in Japan, the United States is the largest international market for Anime (according to Parrot Analytics).

Thanks to new distribution and continued growth across paid subscribers, YouTube and its social footprint, and overall monthly viewership across its SVOD, AVOD and FAST offerings, RetroCrush has become the top independent anime streaming brand. During the last year, the RetroCrush FAST channel has added distribution partnerships that include Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, Philo and Amazon Freevee.

Additionally, Cinedigm has announced today the rebranding of its Viewster Anime channel as RetroCrush – now available as an a la carte SVOD option on The Roku Channel. Concurrently, RetroCrush has begun to roll out its newest version, powered by Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint 2.0 platform, across desktop, mobile and CTV devices.

During the last year, since Cinedigm acquired RetroCrush from DMR (along with several other streaming channels), RetroCrush's DTC app has seen its monthly active users rise 660 percent, minutes watched jump 95 percent, and paid subscribers rise 17 percent year-over-year. On social media, RetroCrush's YouTube subscriber base jumped 15 percent to nearly 900,000 subs, making it Cinedigm's second most subscribed YouTube channel after only AsianCrush, and its total Instagram followers rose 4X during the same period of time.

Noted EVP and General Manager, Cinedigm Networks, David Chu, "By curating top-quality content and expanding its availability, RetroCrush has become a go-to destination for fans of classic anime movies and TV series. It's hard to believe that RetroCrush launched on social media just a few years ago and quickly grew into a full-fledged VOD and FAST channel with a passionate fanbase. The channel's continued success is a testament to the strength of being a part of the Cinedigm streaming portfolio for the past year, and we look forward to the next phase of growth."

Driven by its growing popularity and position in the streaming anime space, the company is taking a 360-degree approach to genre, as it has successfully done with others such as horror. It has plans to expand the RetroCrush brand through audio content as part of the Cinedigm Podcast Network, and is actively pursuing editorial, consumer products, home entertainment and strategic theatrical distribution opportunities.

RetroCrush is adding a variety of new content ranging from the Yu-Gi-Ohseries and movies (all of which are classic properties), theUrusei Yatsura movie collection, and for the first time ever, a new remastered version of Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water will be available exclusively for streaming this June via the company's partnership with GKIDS.

ABOUT RETROCRUSH
RetroCrush (www.retrocrush.tv) is dedicated to the Golden Age of anime, highlighting classic anime movies and series for old and new fans alike. The RetroCrush line-up includes more than 200 series and 40 features.

It is available at www.retrocrush.tv, and as a VOD app on Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets, connected TV (CTV) devices from Apple TV, Chromecast, FireTV Google TV, Roku, and smart TV's including LG and VIZIO. Additionally, RetroCrush is available on Amazon Freevee, LG Smart TVs, Peacock, Philo, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, Redbox, Vizio SmartCast, and Plex as a free streaming linear channel, and on Pluto TV as a VOD playlist. Follow RetroCrush at YouTube.com/retrocrush and on social media at Facebook.com/retrocrush.tv, Instagram.com/retrocrush.tv, Twitter.com/retrocrush_tv and on Discord.

ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

PRESS CONTACTS FOR CIDM:

Matt Biscuiti - The Lippin Group for Cinedigm
[email protected]

Julie Milstead
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA95822&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retrocrush-growth-makes-anime-a-red-hot-genre-for-cinedigm-301820994.html

SOURCE Cinedigm Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95822&Transmission_Id=202305101000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95822&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.