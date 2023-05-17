First Internet Bank Adds Senior Business Development Officer, Further Strengthening Nationwide Reach

55 minutes ago
First Internet Bank announced today that Charles Wheaton has joined the organization as Vice President, Senior Business Development Officer. With his vast experience in all facets of corporate lending, their newest member further strengthens the Bank’s Small Business Administration (SBA) team that ranks among national leaders in SBA lending.

“Charles has actively worked with SBA lending for more than a dozen years and will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow to serve our clients, both new and existing,” noted Mark Gibson, Vice President, National Sales Manager. “His broad expertise in owner-occupied commercial real estate, change of ownership and partner buyouts, combined with an enthusiasm for helping clients grow their businesses will be a tremendous asset to clients”

“First Internet Bank has built an impressive team of SBA lending professionals; I’m proud to join them," Charles added. “Having the opportunity to work with small business owners, brokers and other referral sources to provide loans that allow companies to reach the next level is highly satisfying.”

Charles comes to First Internet Bank from Pacific Western Bank, where he served as Vice President and SBA Business Development Officer; he previously held the same role with U.S. Bank, along with other business banking leadership positions there. Charles received his Bachelor of Science, Business Administration from California State Polytechnic University.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

