AEP Texas Undertakes Extensive Smart Lighting and Asset Management Project as Part of AMI Contract Extension

55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, May 10, 2023

Landis+Gyr will provide 260,000 Gridstream® Connect Street Light Controllers for lighting asset management, and extend the existing services agreement with the utility to provide cloud-based SaaS hosting for related software.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEP Texas is undertaking one of the largest deployments of smart lighting asset management projects in North America, following an agreement with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) to deploy 260,000 Gridstream® Connect Street Light Controllers connected to its existing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) network.

The agreement with Landis+Gyr includes a five-year extension of AEP Texas' existing services contract as well as 400,000 electric meters to support system growth and replacement. The utility also will transition all related software to Landis+Gyr's cloud-based SaaS hosting environment during this period.

The asset control project is underway with installation of 20,000 Street Light Controllers anticipated this year and the remaining controllers to be deployed by 2028.

"Adding intelligent communicating sensors to our lighting assets provides a number benefits for our customers, including helping extend the useful life of these assets, allowing us to respond more quickly to failing equipment, and the ability to measure the voltage and power requirements at each luminaire," said Jerry Young at AEP Texas. "Additionally, we will have the opportunity to explore other use cases for smart sensors and add to the value of our smart grid network in the future."

Part of the Gridstream Connect portfolio of intelligent sensors, the Street Light Controller, and related Smart Community Center operating software, help utilities to map and monitor lights as a grid asset. Because the controllers contain metrology functions, they can be used to determine light sizing and energy use, as well as for distribution automation, load management and power quality functions.

"Street light automation is one of the most cost-effective ways for utilities to augment their AMI network investments. Not only does it improve efficiency of lighting management, but the intelligence in the controller also can be used to support voltage optimization, monitor power factor, and accurately measure energy usage – all while strengthening the AMI communication network," said Jonathan Staab, Director of Product Management at Landis+Gyr.

About AEP Texas

AEP Texas is a unit of American Electric Power, delivers electricity to over one million electric meters, serving homes, businesses and industries in south and west Texas. AEP Texas provides regulated energy delivery service to consumers, regardless of which Retail Electric Provider (REP) they choose. The region headquarters is in Corpus Christi.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

