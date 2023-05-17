Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & MediaConference and the details of the conference is as follows:
18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Date: May 18, 2023
Time: 2:15-2:55 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham131%2Fccsi%2F2224270
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and the federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved healthcare outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.
