TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, announced today that Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, has been invited to present at the Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET. 

The Bitcoin Mining Virtual Conference is an exclusive event where Bitcoin mining executives will discuss how they navigate the challenges of the constantly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The event will delve into the complex world of Bitcoin mining, exploring topics such as hosting facility bankruptcies, the collapse of exchanges, cyber-attacks, and the evolving regulatory landscape. The expert panel of speakers will share their insights and experiences in navigating these challenges, providing valuable insights for those looking to gain a deeper understanding of the Bitcoin mining industry.

About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

