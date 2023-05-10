UCASU Management Intends to Diversify Its Capital Market Strategy

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) management announces that the general partner of the company, UCF Asset LLC, will consider a management buy-out (MBO) in the next 12 months. Management asserts that the company will continue to pursue a secondary public offering (SPO) in combination with an uplisting to major exchanges, although that management also sees MBO as an option.

"Our goal has been, and will always be, to build a hundred-million-dollar business in order to provide great returns to our investors," says Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. "However, given today's macro-economy and capital market situation, we have to diversify our capital market strategy to consider other options for the benefits of our investors."

The company has not disclosed any details of a possible MBO. Typically, MBO is a type of leveraged buyout, which is an acquisition of the company by its management team, funded primarily with borrowed capital.

Management insists that, at this moment, it is only an option on which the team will conduct further research, including to solicit interests from potential lenders. The company will not file any SEC reports, including but not limited to Form 8-K, on this matter while it is still a developmental stage idea.

In the beginning of this year, UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) management announces that the company has jump-started its plan to up-list to a major exchange, probably NASDAQ or NYSE, after it had put on hold this plan for about six months.

"Our management team has an established strategy to growth. We have identified deal pipelines with great potential, mostly of cannabis properties, for a potential portfolio expansion of $10 - $ 30 million. We have the right team to manage them. We are confident we are able to achieve the economy scale with additional capital," Wu shares.

For this purpose, UC Asset plans to launch a SPO (secondary public offering) to raise $10 – 20 million. Wu indicates that it may also conduct a PIPE (private investment in public equity) raise prior to the SPO to raise $2 – 5 million.

"All the fund-raising will not dilute the equity of current shareholders, as our bylaw expressly prohibits the company from issuing any stocks at a price lower than the company's net equity per share," asserts Wu. "Particularly, we will NEVER take any investments of toxic manner, such as convertible notes of variable conversion ratios."

"We have been very disciplined in issuing shares," continues Wu. " Our total issued and outstanding shares have actually decreased since our IPO, from over 5.6 million shares to less than 5.5 million shares. And last year we cancelled all our preferred units of a total number of 166,667 shares. In short, the supply of our shares is very limited, and we have adequate room to support our growth plan."

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact: [email protected], +1 470-475-1035

favicon.png?sn=LN95238&sd=2023-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ucasu-management-intends-to-diversify-its-capital-market-strategy-301821027.html

SOURCE UC Asset LP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN95238&Transmission_Id=202305101014PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN95238&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.