PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net. Following the presentation, an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-51st-annual-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301821041.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.