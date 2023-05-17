Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ARS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SPRY). Investors who purchased ARS securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fspry.

The investigation concerns whether ARS has violated federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2023, ARS issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted briefing documents for the Pulmonology, Allergy-Drugs Advisory Committee (PADAC) meeting to review the new drug application (NDA) for neffy®.” The FDA briefing documents expressed concerns, stating that “[e]stablishing efficacy based on PK/PD similarity to approved epinephrine injection products is challenging due to the paucity and variability of PK/PD data for epinephrine injection and uncertainties in translating PK/PD results of a topically administered drug from healthy subjects to patients with anaphylaxis where nasal mucosal changes may impact absorption”; and that “[b]ased on the severity of the indication and the availability of approved safe and effective products, we need to have confidence that efficacy and safety of epinephrine administered by this novel route of administration have been established; residual uncertainties should be minimized.” On this news, ARS’s stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 14.31%, to close at $5.15 per share on May 9, 2023.

