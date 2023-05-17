Keysight Enables Advanced Pre-Tapeout Silicon Prototyping Using Digital Twin Signaling

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) released a new Universal+Signal+Processing+Architecture+%28USPA%29 prototyping platform, enabling semiconductor companies to conduct complete chip prototyping and verification, pre-tapeout, in a real-time development environment integrating digital twins of fully-compliant, standards-based signals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005636/en/

M8135A-USPA_with_out_power_supply.jpg

The Keysight M8135A is a pre-configured USPA system for single channel transceiver applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The final step of the chip design process, known as the silicon tapeout, is an increasingly expensive procedure that leaves little room for design failure. If a design fails following the tapeout, chip makers must start over again with a new “re-spin” that can take 12 months or longer to complete. In addition to tying up valuable research and development resources, these chip redesigns can potentially cause the chip maker to miss a narrow time-to-market window.

To reduce the risks of design failures and expensive re-spins, the Keysight USPA platform provides chip designers and engineers with complete digital twin signaling to verify designs before they are committed to silicon. The USPA platform offers designers an alternative to proprietary custom prototyping systems by integrating ultrafast signal converters with a high performance, completely modular field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping system.

The unique USPA prototyping platform offers the following benefits:

  • Supports the highest performance optoelectronic development projects with digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and analog-to-digital converter (ADC) interfaces that emulate signals at full speed, up to 68 GS/s (ADC) and 72 GS/s (DAC).
  • Provides a broad range of input / output interfaces that are suitable for applications including 6G wireless development, digital radio frequency memory, advanced physics research, and high-speed data acquisition applications, such as radar and radio astronomy.
  • Offers flexibility with two configurations, including a pre-configured system for single channel transceiver applications and a fully configurable set of modular components that can be combined to support a wide range of single and multi-channel applications. In addition, the pre-configured system can be expanded with additional components that leverage the modularity, scalability, and cost-effective reusability of the platform architecture.

Hong Jiang, CEO Avance Semi, Inc., said: “When we began work on our first ASIC for the coherent fiber communication market, we understood that we might only have one chance to get it right and that a second tapeout would be both prohibitively expensive and so time-consuming that we could miss our narrow time-to-market window. With Keysight’s USPA platform and our system integration effort, we can optimize and verify our design in real-time as it progresses. This is like a ‘free soft tapeout’ we can run as many times as needed. This approach saves development time and money while dramatically increasing confidence in our design and product release timeline.”

Dr. Joachim Peerlings, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center Solutions Group, said: “By accelerating and de-risking chip development, Keysight USPA delivers a new end-to-end solution that meets the challenges of leading-edge designs in a very high-cost environment. This powerful platform gives chip developers a digital twin of their future silicon device, allowing them to fully validate their designs and algorithms before incurring the expense and risk of a tapeout.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230510005636r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005636/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.