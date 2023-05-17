PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / (via IBN) - Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB:SHRG) (the "Company") today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has launched a new product called PerX. PerX is more than just a delicious pick-me-up beverage; this refreshing nootropic energy drink, PerX™ Berry Blast, delivers the ultimate mental focus and energy consumers need - and, of course, that proprietary dose of happy The Happy Co. is known for - so customers can get the most out of their day!

"This tasty drink delivers ultimate mental focus and healthy, happy energy to the ‘X' power!" said John "JT" Thatch, CEO of SHRG. "We're talking, exponentially better! Plus."

https://thehappyco.wistia.com/medias/l5xfto0a7j

https://shrgstorageacct1.blob.core.windows.net/thehappyco/Fact-Sheets/FactSheet_PerXBerryBlast.pdf

"Our goal with PerX is to give brand partners and our customers a product with potent, natural appetite-control ingredients that can assist in activating your metabolism and providing energy throughout the day," Thatch added. "We are excited to launch this new product category, which addresses the current needs of consumers."

A 30-day supply of PerX is available for purchase, along with The Happy Co.'s full line of nutritional supplements, at TheHappyCo.com via the company's network of independent brand partners.

For more information, visit www.thehappyco.com.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.

Additional information is contained in the Company's 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

