Dr. Waqaas will address, meet with, world leaders and medical innovators on pressing challenges and solutions in global cardiovascular health, digital health and AI

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a leading medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Founder & CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq will be speaking at the World Heart Summit 2023 taking place in Geneva, Switzerland on May 19-21.

Dr. Al-Siddiq will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Capitalizing on the Digital Transformation for Heart Health." The panel will highlight the significance of digital innovation and AI, in response to the increasing global rise of heart disease, the shortage of cardiac practitioners, and how technology innovators can aim to deliver more comprehensive and effective care to more people and patients.

The World Heart Summit brings together an eclectic global community of leaders and visionaries from different sectors, driven by their shared commitment to alleviate the impact of cardiovascular disease (CVD) worldwide. Attendees will engage in transformational conversations, learn from and exchange ideas with other leaders in the field.

"This Summit offers tremendous opportunity to expand our horizons globally with a terrific venue to showcase our line of cardiac monitors, solutions and cloud-based Biosphere ecosystem, seamlessly integrated throughout the world, by connecting with physicians, cardiologists, investors, consumers, and patients alike," said Dr. Al-Siddiq.

"Biotricity is at the forefront of transforming cardiac care by deploying state-of-the-art solutions ranging from wellness cardiac monitors for consumers, to sophisticated remote real-time cardiac devices connected to sensitive diagnostic software for cardiologists and their CVD diagnosed patients," Dr. Al-Siddiq added. "In their totality, our solutions are documented to improve outcomes and take costs out of the health care system while boosting cardiologists' efficiency."

About World Health Summit 2023

The 8th edition of the World Heart Summit will take place in Geneva, Switzerland - the heart of global health diplomacy - on the 19th -21st of May 2023, ahead of the 76th World Health Assembly.

Leaders and innovators from government, business, civil society and academia will engage in transformational conversations as we explore some of the most pressing challenges in global cardiovascular health.

For more info, please visit:

https://world-heart-federation.org/world-heart-summit-2023/

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

