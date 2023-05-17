FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum. The discussion will begin at 1:15 PM ET.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The discussion will begin at 3:45 PM ET.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Company will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation will begin at 12:40 PM CT.

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference. The discussion will begin at 10:40 AM ET

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 150 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005749/en/