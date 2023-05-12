MGO Global to Host First Quarter 2023 Results and Corporate Update on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

MIAMI, FL, BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, ("MGO" or the "Company") will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and the Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Maximiliano Ojeda, MGO's Chairman and CEO, Vincent Ottomanelli, the Company's CFO, and Matt Harward, Chief Marketing Officer, will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to [email protected]by Friday, May 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Dodi Handy at 407-960-4636.

About MGO Global Inc.

Founded in October 2018 and headquartered in Florida with remote employees and specialty contractors in London, New York and Latin America, MGO Global is a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on direct-to-consumer digital commerce. Anchored by MGO Global's end-to-end, scalable brand development platform, coupled with its leadership's track records of success and industry relationships and expertise, in late 2018, the Company launched The Messi Brand - a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and found at www.TheMessiStore.com. In 2023, MGO expanded its portfolio of digitally-native brands with the addition of Stand Flagpoles, which offers consumers a line of high quality, residential flagpoles, American flags, patriotic-themed apparel and other products. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

MGO Global Inc.
Dodi Handy, Director of Communications
Phone: +1 407-960-4636
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: MGO Global



