Minecraft and Crocs to Keynote Licensing Expo

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the leading event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, announces the powerhouse speakers of Mojang Studios' leading global gaming brand Minecraft and fashion footwear Crocs to the keynote lineup at Licensing Expo, slated for June 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.le23_logo_main_colour.png

The keynote, titled Minecraft x Crocs: Building a World of High Performing Partnerships, will take place Wednesday, June 14, at 9:30 a.m. PST in the License Global Theater. Federico San Martin, Head of Consumer Products for Minecraft, and Matias Infante, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Collaborations & Licensing at Crocs, will discuss their journeys in brand development, approach to licensing partnerships and the licensing program they launched together.

2023_s1_minecraft_global-creative_ecomm_glbl_crm_m.jpg

Minecraft, one of the most recognizable games in the world, has sold 238 million copies globally to date and hosts 140 million active players monthly; while Crocs has sold over 850 million pairs of their signature footwear in more than 85 countries. Many of the growth factors for both brands can be attributed to crossovers and licensed partnerships with renowned lifestyle, sports, music, entertainment and celebrity brands.

"Crocs and Minecraft have both taken the world by storm tapping into the cultural phenomenon of personalization, customization and personal identity, appealing to all ages and interests. What we are seeing more and more is a demand for individuality, particularly in the fashion and lifestyle space, and both brands have mastered this well - it shows through their success in product execution, brand adoption and product sell-through," remarks Amanda Cioletti, Vice President, Content & Strategy, Global Licensing Group at Informa, organizers of the Licensing Expo event. Cioletti will moderate the live conversation.

"As we continue to grow the Minecraft brand through category and territory expansion, the fashion space will continue to play an integral role. Partnering with a powerhouse brand such as Crocs allows us to meet the demands of gamer and fashion fans alike, as well as tap into a broader potential fanbase," says San Martin. "I look forward to diving into the 'why' and ‘how' of this partnership with Matias, Amanda and Licensing Expo."

"At Crocs, we seek partners that truly connect and engage with their fans. It was only right that we partner with Minecraft - a leader in gaming with a loyal and energetic fanbase. We both understand the importance of connecting the digital and physical worlds, from shoes to the metaverse. Through a cohesive strategy, we brought together elevated product design, a worldwide gaming property and strong co-promotion. I am excited to share our collective learnings at the Licensing Expo," says Infante.

Gaming brands such as Nintendo, Riot Games, Capcom, Minecraft, Pokémon, SEGA and Ubisoft will also be at Licensing Expo to share their latest IP extensions, including fashion apparel, accessories and more.

The Minecraft x Crocs keynote joins an agenda that is further anchored by a day one keynote conversation with Sam Edelman, founder and president of the Sam Edelman footwear brand. Both keynotes support this year's theme of Licensing Expo, which is Fashion.

To register to attend Licensing Expo for free, please visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International. 

Media Contact

Jordan Douglas
Informa Markets Licensing PR
[email protected]

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP (Licensing Expo)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753758/Minecraft-and-Crocs-to-Keynote-Licensing-Expo

img.ashx?id=753758

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.