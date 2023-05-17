NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / KeyBank announced Carla Frost has been named Corporate Responsibility Officer for its Western Pennsylvania market. Among other responsibilities, she is part of the enterprise-wide corporate responsibility team that oversees KeyBank's philanthropic budget and investment strategies to meet community needs. Since 2017, KeyBank has invested more than $443 million in Western Pennsylvania, supporting small business and home lending in low- and-moderate income communities, affordable housing and community development projects and philanthropic efforts.

Frost has more than three decades of experience in the banking industry, with an extensive background in retail branch management, small business and non-profit lending and community development. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Relationship Manager of Community & Diversity Equity and Inclusion in Western PA.

Frost is passionate about championing organizations in the Greater Pittsburgh Region that seek to lift individuals and families out of poverty, assist women and minorities achieve economic parity, provide educational advancement opportunities for underserved youth and provide social and human services to vulnerable members of the community.

"All of us at KeyBank are thrilled to work with Carla in this capacity. She is a vital asset, given her vast knowledge and experience in community development," said Stacy Thompson, Senior Vice President and Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement Director. "We value her passion and dedication to community service and are thrilled for this next step in her career at Key."

Active in the community, Frost serves on the Board of Directors of Blind Vision & Rehabilitation Services, NeighborWorks Western Pennsylvania, Jeremiah's Place and Pennsylvania Women Work. Additionally, she is on the Advisory Councils for several community development corporations.

Frost takes over this role from Brigitte Ritchie, also a Corporate Responsibility Officer serving other markets within KeyBank.

Photo: Carla Frost, Corporate Responsibility Officer in Western Pennsylvania, KeyBank.

