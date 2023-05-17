NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / U.S. Bank



Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

U.S. Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, providing career advancement opportunities for current and future team members, investing in communities, and supporting initiatives that enable diverse business owners to achieve their purpose. For these and numerous other efforts, the bank climbed on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list for the fifth consecutive year.

This year, U.S. Bank ranks No. 11 on the overall Top 50 list (up from No. 17 last year) and is the No. 1 ranked bank on the list. The company also placed on more than a dozen specialty lists, including Top Companies for Philanthropy, Top Companies for LGBTQ and Top Companies for Supplier Diversity.

Learn more about the rankings, specialty lists and methodology on the DiversityInc website .

U.S. Bank. Access Commitment™ , the bank's long-term approach to building wealth in diverse communities by supporting communities, families, small businesses and employees, continues to provide pathways for wealth building. In 2022, U.S. Bank provided $321 million in capital to Black-owned or -led businesses and organizations through U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance financing, up from $197 million in 2021 . This summer, U.S. Bank will publish its progress in advancing short- and long-term initiatives in the 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance report. View the 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance report .

