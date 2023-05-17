NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The PNC Financial Services Group



Register now.

Join PNC Diversity & Inclusion for a special Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month event featuring Afdhel Aziz, leading expert on corporate and brand purpose, conscious leadership & how business can be a force for good. You will hear about Afdhel's inspiring journey through corporate life in the U.K. and the U.S., and how he gradually came to realize that instead of being a chameleon and blending in, true success came from embracing his authentic identity and bringing his whole self to work.

Title: PNC Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Event

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Presenter:

Afdhel Aziz

Leading Expert on Corporate and Brand Purpose, Conscious Leadership & How Business Can Be a Force For Good

Afdhel Aziz is one of the most inspiring leaders in the global movement of business as a force for good. After a 20-year career as a visionary marketer at Procter & Gamble, Nokia, Heineken, and Absolut Vodka, where he created ground-breaking partnerships with everyone from Lady Gaga to TED, Aziz quit corporate life to tackle one of the biggest problems facing both individuals and companies today - how to find purpose and meaning in their work and unlock the enormous power of business to do good in the world. Aziz is the founder and chief purpose officer at Conspiracy of Love, a global purpose consultancy that works with Fortune 500 companies - including Adidas, Red Bull, Facebook, Microsoft, Mondelez, AB Inbev, Diageo, and Unilever - to use culture and technology as a force for good. Conspiracy of Love is a proud Minority-Owned Business and Certified B Corp, joining the community of companies like Patagonia, Ben and Jerry's, Seventh Generation, and more who believe in business as a force for good. As the co-author of Good is the New Cool: Market Like You Give a Damn, Aziz provides a provocative manifesto for a bold new model of marketing, which helps brands "do well by doing good." His book was a #1 Amazon new release in philanthropy and charity and has been called "the new Ogilvy on advertising." The Good is the New Cool series continued with the release of Aziz's second book, subtitled The Principles of Purpose. It is a handbook for CEOs looking to transform their companies into forces for good. He also writes a weekly column for Forbes on the power of purpose.

Opening Remarks

Amanda Agati

Chief Investment Officer

PNC Bank

Prior to joining PNC in 2004, Singh was at JP Morgan where he was a managing director and head of the North America Derivatives Strategy team. Singh is a member of the advisory board of University of Maryland's Smith School of Business, and the board of IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation. He also serves as president of the tri-state board of directors of Pratham, an India based NGO focused on primary education. Singh received a B.Tech in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, India, and earned a M.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, where he was a recipient of the graduate school fellowship.

Moderator

Ashwin Ramakrishna

National Director of Client Services and Head of Middle Office Business Management for PNC Private Bank

PNC Bank

Ashwin Ramakrishna is a Senior Vice President within the PNC Private Bank Client Service and Middle Office (CS&MO) organization, located in Pittsburgh, PA. Ashwin serves as the National Director of Client Services and Head of Middle Office Business Management for PNC Private Bank. As National Director, Ashwin is responsible for overseeing the delivery of client service execution to meet PNC Private Bank clients' needs. As Head of Business Management, Ashwin oversees the development and execution of CS&MO strategic priorities, including technology and employee readiness development. Prior to joining PNC Private Bank in 2018, Ashwin oversaw the Strategic Consulting Group within PNC, focused on providing internal consulting services and thought leadership to business executives and leaders across PNC. Before joining PNC in 2015, Ashwin was a Vice President with Goldman Sachs serving as the Americas Middle Office Department Manager for Loan and Investment Operations. Ashwin has over 18 years of experience working for financial institutions focused on strategic initiatives, execution, operational excellence, and risk management. He has a track record of providing thought leadership, executing change management strategies, and delivering technical solutions to improve operational efficiency. Ashwin is a member of the PNC Corporate Diversity Council and co-chair of the PNC Private Bank Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Ashwin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Bucknell University.

Closing Remarks

Sonia Chung

Managing Chief Counsel, Employee Benefits

PNC Bank

Sonia Chung joined PNC's Legal Department in 2009 and serves as its Managing Chief Counsel supporting employee benefits. In this capacity, she is responsible for providing legal support to PNC's corporate employee benefit programs, including retirement, health and welfare, and nonqualified deferred compensation plans. She is also a member of the PNC Legal Department's Pro Bono Committee, where she works in tandem with her colleagues to provide legal services to those in need in communities across PNC's footprint. Sonia earned a Bachelor of Science degree from The Pennsylvania State University and a law degree, summa cum laude, from New York Law School. She is based in Pittsburgh, PA, where she and her husband enjoy spending time with their three sons, two beagles, four chickens, and countless goldfish.

