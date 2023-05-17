Quest's State-of-the-Art Laboratory in Clifton, NJ Hosts American Heart Association's Hispanic Serving Institutions Scholars Program

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, through the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, is proud to support the American Heart Association (AHA)'s Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSI) Scholars Program for the second year in a row.

The HSI Scholars Program was created by the AHA to invest in aspiring Hispanic researchers and healthcare professionals. As part of the program, undergraduate students enrolled in biomedical and health sciences at these inclusion-driven institutions participate in academic and career-enriching experiences, learning about health disparities in Hispanic communities, how cultural sensitivity can provide safe and reassuring clinical spaces, and how inclusivity is essential in science.

As part of this collaboration, in advance of the HSI Class of 2022-23's Spring Research Symposium, program participants were treated to a tour of Quest's Clifton laboratory. The students heard directly from Quest leaders Ruth Clements (Vice President & General Manager of Quest's East Region) and Santy Galvez (Vice President of Operations for Quest's East Region) and toured one of the nation's most advanced laboratory facilities.

Quest's Clifton laboratory, which debuted in 2021, serves more than 40 million people per year in seven states across the Northeast, performing high-volume diagnostic testing services with increased productivity and superior medical quality.

During the tour, students had the opportunity to learn about laboratory operations from Quest leadership and several automated technologies at work, enhancing efficiency.

"It is our pleasure to collaborate with organizations like the American Heart Association to implement programs that impact access to care and social determinants of health," said Michael Floyd, Senior Director, Quest for Health Equity. "We at Quest applaud the vision and initiative of the AHA to establish this impactful program, and commend each of the hardworking students who participated."

"The team at Quest Diagnostics continues to demonstrate how passionate it is when it comes to creating an environment of improving health equity by opening its doors and inspiring the next generation of scholars who are going to be doing the research, developing the science and creating the programs to make improved health and wellness a priority in their communities," said Pamela Garmon Johnson, National VP, Health Equity & Partnerships, American Heart Association. "We at the American Heart Association are grateful for the opportunities that our collaboration provides."

To learn more about Quest for Health Equity, visit our website at www.QuestForHealthEquity.com.

a84e56f4-7d8e-461a-a530-29dd024735df.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753993/Quests-State-of-the-Art-Laboratory-in-Clifton-NJ-Hosts-American-Heart-Associations-Hispanic-Serving-Institutions-Scholars-Program

img.ashx?id=753993

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.