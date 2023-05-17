NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / GoDaddy



Some businesses are started out of necessity, others are started for fun. Mia Oi started Ichigo Tokyo Crepes out of nostalgia. Having grown up in Japan, where Tokyo-style crepes were a popular street food, Mia wanted to bring that food and culture to Minneapolis.

After working at a corporate job that was unfulfilling, Mia started her business as a pop-up. When local investors approached her, she jumped at the chance to have her own shop. However, like many, her biggest challenge was trusting herself. Bringing something totally new to an area can be daunting. Trusting yourself and setting small goals that can lead to big goals can set the path to success.

Mia likes being an entrepreneur because it gives her a sense of control. She was excited to explore her passion to start Ichigo Tokyo Crepes and shares that success may come in many shapes and sizes.

See Mia's story , part of GoDaddy's Icons of Minneapolis series, streaming now on YouTube.

About GoDaddy Icons

Icons is GoDaddy's Customer Storytelling video series that goes city-to-city following Everyday Entrepreneurs as they fulfill their dreams and share the professional lessons they've learned along the way.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com .

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753996/Serving-Up-Crepes-with-a-Side-of-Passion-Icons-of-Minneapolis



