MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce its flagship brand BE WATER™ continues to receive very positive customer reviews. A growing influence in the beverage marketplace, consumers nationwide have shared their positive experiences about BE WATER on the company's BE WATER Amazon and Better Business Bureau (BBB) pages.

Feedback examples from BE WATER customers appear below:

"This water is truly amazing. You will taste and feel the difference. We have used water purifiers for years. Be Water gives us energy and clarity. Try it you will see and feel the difference." - BE WATER review M.H

"Awesome Water, Brand, and Positive Message! Not only does Be Water quench my thirst, when coworkers are having a bad day and even become argumentative with each other I leave a bottle on everyone's desk for them to read, remember, live, and share the positive life message printed on every bottle!" - K.S.D.

"Very refreshing, I'm ordering more. Someone at work was raving about how great this water is so I ordered it. Very refreshing with no after taste. I'm ordering more. - R.B.

"Clean, pure and tastes like it should. I live in Florida and the tap water is horrifyingly unhealthy. Because of this I am forced to buy bottled water which I don't mind other than the inconvenience. Water is the most important substance we put in our body so saving a few cents per ounce for something that is inferior seems ridiculous to me. I have consumed dozens of different brands and Be Water is by far the best quality and tasting of them all. I will continue to use this product and I highly recommend it." - C.B.

"Best bottled water on the market. Crisp clean water, packaged right. Bottles are very sturdy." - J.P.

"Best bottled water ever! The best bottled water you can buy! Purity like no other brand! I know this is a new company, but...WOW! My whole family loved the taste and will definitely buy this again. - W.D.

"I'm a health nut, never tasted water so pure and clean before. I actually feel better and have more energy. I have purchased more and this is the only water I'll be buying from now on! Top notch quality water!!" - J.W.

"Be Water = Best Water! This is the highest quality water I ever tasted. This water stands out from the other waters on the market." - A.B.S.

"Refreshingly smooth Artesian tasting water. I wanted to taste this fairly new bottled water out of North Carolina that is sold at some Camping World spots and random retail stores. It's not a well-known USA Artesian water so the "new" factor intrigued me. I've tried dozens of bottled waters over the years and this is for sure in the top 5 for taste. Love the title, "Be Water." Positive vibes. Drink it cold." - K.A.O.

"So Good! My 7-year-old asked for a sip of my water. She says daddy that water is so good!!!! I noticed she took a couple bottles to her room. She's been drinking it all day! I couldn't be happier!" - M.H.

"In the vast sea of all the water brands out there on the market, Be Water really stands out with its delicious taste, smooth almost silky approach to the palate (wine connoisseur here). Fresh, artesian water, as Mother Nature intended, unlike the most bottled water on the shelves. I am positively hooked, I drink lots of water in general. Be Water gives me that feeling the more I drink it the more I want it. True rarity on the market. Highly recommend!" - S.S.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We truly value the consumer feedback we've received about BE WATER since its launch. Our goal was to create a brand around what mother nature created in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a fresh-tasting and refreshing artesian spring water that provides everyone with hydration and health benefits. We have achieved that with our BE WATER brand."

Mr. Greene continues, "Online reviews are essential for our continued growth and ability to create products that consumers desire, encourage sales growth, and provide us with increased visibility. We love staying ahead of the curve and receiving feedback. It is vital for us to meet customer needs and maintain brand loyalty. Most of the reviews about BE WATER have been incredibly positive and it is our continued focus to offer BE WATER as a valued product with a unique appeal that all can enjoy."

BE WATER is now sold at retail locations that include all Camping World locations in 42 U.S. states. It is also available at Lowes Foods and other Merchants Distributors retailers rolling out to nearly 900 new outlets.

Find current BE WATER brand on BevNET at: BE WATER

