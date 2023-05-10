WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) resulting from allegations that Icahn Enterprises may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Icahn Enterprises securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

To join the prospective class action, go to https%3A%2F%2Frosenlegal.com%2Fsubmit-form%2F%3Fcase_id%3D16028 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 2, 2023, before the market opened, the market analyst and investment firm Hindenburg Research released a report entitled “Icahn Enterprises: The Corporate Raider Throwing Stones From His Own Glass House.” The report alleged, in part, that Icahn Enterprises has improperly overvalued its assets, and that “Icahn has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors. Such ponzi-like economic structures are sustainable only to the extent that new money is willing to risk being the last one ‘holding the bag.’”

On this news, Icahn Enterprises stock declined from a closing price of $50.42 per share on May 1, 2023 to a closing price of $40.36 on May 2, 2023, a 20% decline. It then declined to a closing price of $32.57 on May 3, 2023, a further 19.3% decline.

Then, on May 10, 2023, The Wall Street Journal released an article entitled “Icahn Enterprises Under Federal Investigation.” The article stated, in pertinent part, “federal prosecutors opened an inquiry into Carl Icahn ’s investment company, the day after the Hindenburg Research report said the firm was inflating the value of its assets.” The article reported that the day after the Hindenburg Research report was released, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York contacted Icahn Enterprises asking for information about corporate governance, dividends and other topics.”

On this news, Icahn Enterprise shares went down by as much as 19% in intraday trading on May 10, 2023.

