Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

31 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) ( XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the first quarter 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET on May 11, 2023. Exela will issue a press release reporting its results before the start of the call.

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Par Chadha, Executive Chairman, and Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer. Following the review, there will be a question and answer session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.exelatech.com/.

First Quarter 2023 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date:May 11, 2023
Time:9:00 a.m. (ET)
Webcast (listen-only):https://investors.exelatech.com/
Call-in Numbers:833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)
International:+1-412-902-6724
Passcode:Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through May 18, 2023 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 8980704. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies

Exela is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions that improve efficiency, quality, and productivity. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry solution suites addressing finance & accounting, human capital management, facilities optimization, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Exela is a leader in workflow automation, attended and unattended cognitive automation, digital mailrooms, print communications, and payment processing, with deployments across the globe. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,000 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: [email protected]

Mary Beth Benjamin
E: [email protected]

