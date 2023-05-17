Syracuse, NY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies company, announced that on May 4, 2023 it filed a Certificate of Change with the State of Nevada for a 1-for-20 reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. This reverse split was approved by its Board of Directors, and the shares of its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the commencement of trading tomorrow, May 11, 2023. The common stock shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol "BBIG" with a new CUSIP number, 927330 209.



"We wish to thank our investors for their continued support as we work to refocus Vinco's operations. The approval of the reverse split under the Company's plan to maintain its Nasdaq listing, together with our ongoing refocusing efforts, better positions us to realize the great potential we see ahead," stated James Robertson, Chief Executive Officer.

As per the results of the Company's annual meeting, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. Every 20 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will automatically convert into one share of common stock without any change to the par value of $0.001 per share. The amount of common stock outstanding will be reduced from approximately 260 million shares to approximately 13 million shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the Company's outstanding stock options and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price.

The Company expects that the reverse stock split, which was approved by shareholders at its shareholder meeting on April 27, 2023, will increase the market price per share of the Company's common stock, bringing the Company into compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's common stock are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Any fractional shares created as a result of the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share for each stockholder. The reverse stock split impacts all holders of Vinco's common stock proportionally and will not impact any shareholders' percentage ownership of common stock (except as to rounding up changes).

Additional information regarding the reverse stock split is available on the Form 8-K filed May3, 2023, as well as in the Company's definitive proxy statement (Form DEF 14A) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023. Any additional questions can be directed to the Company's transfer agent, Nevada Agency and Transfer Company, at 775-322-0626 or www.natco.com.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures ( BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures’ consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC.

For more information, please visit [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based upon beliefs of, and information currently available to, Vinco Ventures’ management as well as estimates and assumptions made by Vinco Ventures’ management. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts. When used in this presentation the words “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “projected,” and other words or the negative of these terms and similar expressions as they relate to the applicable company or its management identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Vinco Ventures with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors relating to Vinco Ventures and its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities including Lomotif, their industry, financial condition, operations and results of operations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected risks and benefits from the proposed increase in Vinco Ventures’ authorized shares as described in our proxy statement, Vinco Ventures’ investments in ZVV Media Partners, LLC, Lomotif Private Limited, PZAJ Holdings, LLC and related growth initiatives and strategies such as the blended media, cross-platform distribution strategy, the expected benefits of Lomotif’s participation in and sponsorship of live entertainment events, the expected benefits from acquisition of AdRizer and planned integration of the AdRizer technology with Lomotif and Honey Badger and synergies between AdRizer, Lomotif and Honey Badger, the regulatory risks with the NFT and blockchain business lines and such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed by Vinco Ventures and Cryptyde with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in Vinco Ventures’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed on April 15, 2022 which is available at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

[email protected]