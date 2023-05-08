Oracle Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023

Oracle positioned as a Leader based on "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision"

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management for the eighth consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 18 companies, recognized Oracle as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute". A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

In the report, Gartner noted, "Leaders combine the uppermost characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong, consistent Ability to Execute. Leaders in the WMS market are present in a high percentage of new WMS deals, win a significant number of them and have a large and growing customer base. They have robust core WMSs and offer reasonable — although not necessarily leading-edge — capabilities in extended WMS areas, such as labor
management, work planning and optimization, slotting, returns management, yard management and dock scheduling, and value-added services. To be a Leader, a vendor doesn't necessarily need to have the absolute broadest or deepest WMS application. Its offerings must meet most mainstream warehousing requirements in complex warehouses without significant modifications, and a substantial number of high-quality implementations must be available to validate this. Leaders must anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support SCE convergence, and they must invest in innovation, have a proven track record in commercializing advancements and have processes to exploit innovation. Leaders also have robust market momentum, market penetration and market awareness, as well as strong client satisfaction — in the vendor's local markets as well as internationally. Leaders understand the importance of alliances and develop robust ecosystems of partners. Because Leaders are often well-established in leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs."

"The last couple of years have recalibrated logistics processes putting additional pressure on warehouse capacity in a tight labor market. To successfully meet and exceed customer expectations, organizations need to be able to do more with less," said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Warehouse Management enables organizations to embrace automation, increase efficiency, manage complex fulfillment operations, and gain total inventory visibility—from the distribution center to the store shelf. We believe this report is an acknowledgement of our product strengths, investment in innovation, and customer successes."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Warehouse Management offers a comprehensive set of enterprise capabilities to optimize inventory, maximize order fulfillment, reduce costs, and mitigate supply chain risk. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its supply chain applications, including being named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems and the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit www.oracle.com/scm.

Disclaimers: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems"; Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano; 08 May 2023

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

favicon.png?sn=SF95741&sd=2023-05-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-the-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-warehouse-management-systems-301820918.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF95741&Transmission_Id=202305101230PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF95741&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.