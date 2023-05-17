Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced results from its quarterly individual investor pulse survey. The results reveal insights into how investors view Artificial Intelligence (AI) and possible investing use cases:

Most believe AI will be revolutionary for financial services. The wide majority (72%) of investors believe that AI is a game changer for investors and traders and nearly three out of four (74%) believe the technology will help Financial Advisors (FA) better serve their clients. In fact, over three out of five (63%) would be interested in working with a Financial Advisor that leverages it.

But AI will not take the place of human guidance. Over four out of five investors(82%) believe that artificial intelligence will never replace human guidance. And nearly nine out of ten (88%) agree that the human-to-human FA relationship is extremely important.

Enthusiasm is most pronounced among younger investors. In particular, 35-44 year old investors over index from the general population in their views that AI will be a game changer (87% v. 72%), that it will help FAs better serve clients (89% v. 74%), their interest in working with an FA who leverages it (85% v. 63%), and their belief that AI will not replace the FA/Client relationship (84% v. 82%).

“While AI is clearly groundbreaking, and we are just scratching the surface of its potential impact within financial services, this data aligns with an insight we’ve known for some time: The clients who are most engaged with their Financial Advisors are also the most satisfied,” said Jeff McMillan, Head of Analytics, Data and Innovation for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Within this context, AI should be viewed not as a replacement of human guidance, but as a powerful tool to help turbocharge a Financial Advisor’s practice management and client interaction capabilities.”

“Our goal is to arm our Financial Advisors with innovative technology that can help them be more efficient in their practices, giving them more time to do what they do best—serve their clients,” said Vince Lumia, Head of Field Management for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “It’s encouraging to see excitement for artificial intelligence tools not just within the Financial Advisor ranks, but among investors as well.”

The research comes on the heels of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s recent+announcement in which it is developing an internal-facing service that leverages OpenAI technology and Morgan Stanley’s vast intellectual capital to deliver relevant content and insights into the hands of Financial Advisors in seconds, helping drive efficiency and scale.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from April 3 to April 20 of 2023 among an online US sample of 924 self-directed investors, investors who fully delegate investment account management to financial professionals, and investors who utilize both. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds investable assets: less than $500k, between $500k to $1 million, and over $1 million. The panel is 60% male and 40% female and self-select as having moderate+ investing experience, with an even distribution across geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? Artificial intelligence could be a game changer for investors and traders. TOTAL AGE Q2’23 <34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Top 2 Box 72% 81% 87% 71% 61% 52% Strongly agree 27% 35% 45% 28% 11% 10% Somewhat agree 45% 46% 52% 43% 50% 42% Somewhat disagree 21% 15% 12% 24% 25% 35% Strongly disagree 7% 4% 1% 5% 14% 13% Bottom 2 Box 28% 19% 13% 29% 39% 48%

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? Financial Advisors will be able to better serve their clients with the assistance of artificial intelligence. TOTAL AGE Q2’23 <34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Top 2 Box 74% 80% 89% 71% 66% 60% Strongly agree 26% 34% 41% 23% 18% 11% Somewhat agree 48% 46% 48% 48% 48% 49% Somewhat disagree 19% 17% 8% 23% 23% 27% Strongly disagree 7% 3% 3% 6% 11% 13% Bottom 2 Box 26% 20% 11% 29% 34% 40%

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? I'd be more interested in using a brokerage or Financial Advisor that leverages artificial intelligence over one that doesn't. TOTAL AGE Q2’23 <34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Top 2 Box 63% 76% 85% 62% 48% 38% Strongly agree 25% 37% 37% 23% 11% 12% Somewhat agree 38% 39% 48% 39% 37% 26% Somewhat disagree 25% 20% 12% 25% 31% 39% Strongly disagree 12% 4% 3% 13% 21% 23% Bottom 2 Box 37% 24% 15% 38% 52% 62%

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? Artificial intelligence will never fully take the place of human advice and guidance. TOTAL AGE Q2’23 <34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Top 2 Box 82% 79% 84% 80% 84% 82% Strongly agree 42% 41% 45% 40% 40% 43% Somewhat agree 40% 38% 39% 40% 44% 39% Somewhat disagree 15% 16% 13% 17% 13% 15% Strongly disagree 3% 5% 3% 3% 3% 3% Bottom 2 Box 18% 21% 16% 20% 16% 18%

To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? Having a trusted, human-to-human relationship with my Financial Advisor is very important to me. TOTAL AGE Q2’23 <34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Top 2 Box 88% 87% 93% 88% 84% 88% Strongly agree 51% 43% 57% 49% 51% 61% Somewhat agree 37% 44% 36% 39% 33% 27% Somewhat disagree 8% 10% 6% 9% 9% 4% Strongly disagree 4% 3% 1% 3% 7% 8% Bottom 2 Box 12% 13% 7% 12% 16% 12%

