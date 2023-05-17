Kalamazoo, Michigan, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share payable July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023, representing an increase of 7.9% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at %3Cu%3Ewww.stryker.com%3C%2Fu%3E.

