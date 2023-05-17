Exelon Utilities Recognized With ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Awards

Exelon’s (Nasdaq: EXC) energy delivery companies, Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), ComEd, Delmarva Power (DPL), Philadelphia Energy Company (PECO) and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), were each recognized with the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award, for the significant impact their energy efficiency programs are having in helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide millions of dollars in savings for the company’s more than 10 million customers. The award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

In 2022, these programs saved our customers 24.8 million megawatt hours of electricity and avoided 9.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 11.3 million acres of U.S. forests in one year.

BGE, ComEd, DPL, PECO and Pepco received Sustained Excellence notations, given to companies that demonstrate exceptional leadership for more than three years in the ENERGY STAR® program, while committing to superior energy efficiency achievements. ACE received ENERGY STAR® recognition after completing the first year of its energy efficiency program.

“Climate change is a serious threat to our communities, and I’m proud that our energy efficiency programs save customers money and provide them the tools they need to manage their energy use and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Calvin Butler, president and CEO of Exelon. “Our partnership with the people we serve is critical to achieving our purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities and doing so in an affordable and equitable way.”

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR® award winners for working with the EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR® program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR® Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

About Exelon

%3Ci%3EExelon%3C%2Fi%3E (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 19,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter %3Ci%3E%40Exelon%3C%2Fi%3E.

