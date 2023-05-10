Checkpoint Systems set to showcase new solutions at NRF Protect 2023

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2023

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems, one of the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution providers for retail, will attend this year's NRF Protect at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

From June 5th to 7th 2023, Checkpoint will present their latest innovations to retail industry experts in loss prevention, asset protection, digital fraud, and cybersecurity to learn about new technologies and solutions to showcase how Checkpoint can enable retailers to better protect their merchandise, manage their inventory, and increase sales.

Checkpoint's team of experts will be on hand during the show to demonstrate its newest technologies and wide range of solutions developed for apparel, big box, grocery, DIY and craft retailers, as well as drug, discount and department stores.

Attendees will be able to explore Checkpoint's newest solutions during the event:

  • SFERO™: A fully customizable modular RFID loss prevention system with high detection performance.
  • Alpha Edge: This new line of Alpha solutions features exclusive DeArm technology that requires deactivation before removal, adding an extra layer of security.
  • ItemOptix™ for Retail: With over 20 years of experience in RFID, Checkpoint has reimagined their RFID inventory management software making it easy to use, easy to deploy, and easy to adapt.
  • Shrink Shelf™: The newest innovation in shelving technology, the Shrink Shelf system has anti-sweep technology that increases shelf space and promotes front facing of products. Shrink Shelf- from product protection to planogram perfection
  • The NS45: an in-lane EAS checkout solution that is both discrete and powerful.

To learn about these innovative solutions and more, please visit Booth 501 during NRF Protect.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs over 21,000 people and operates over 180 production facilities in 40 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

SOURCE Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

