FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that it has been selected by Google to be a launch partner for Bard by Google, enabling access to select FiscalNote market-leading real-time data sets and content for users. The partnership is a testament to FiscalNote’s decade-long AI leadership in aggregating and training models in the legal, regulatory, and political domain, and is another momentum-builder in the company’s continued strategic partnership efforts with fellow leading AI innovators and pioneers.

The announcement was made earlier today at Google’s annual I%2FO+Conference in a keynote address by Sissie Hsiao, Vice President and General Manager, Google Assistant and Bard. During the keynote, Google unveiled plans to develop Bard extensions in the coming months, including its ability to integrate with other services across the web, such as FiscalNote’s specific datasets. As part of today’s Bard announcement, FiscalNote is joining a select group of global brands that are leaders in their respective industry verticals.

By leveraging this AI partnership with Google, FiscalNote plans to expose select data and information — to be determined by FiscalNote — to Bard’s users, thereby capturing critical insights into how users may desire to engage generative models to understand political and regulatory information. This expanded user interaction will help create a flywheel for FiscalNote to drive future product development for the company’s domain-specific models, enhance accuracy and relevancy for FiscalNote customers, and enable the company to swiftly extend its leadership in the applicationof AI and large language models related to these specialized data sets. The combination of generalized foundation models with FiscalNote's domain-specific models will create defensible insights to further enable the company to efficiently optimize its own models and data collection efforts, while building novel applications and user experiences that deliver more effective results for FiscalNote customers.

"Generative AI has captured the world's attention and changed how we think about collaboration and productivity," said Sissie Hsiao, Vice President and GM of Assistant and Bard at Google. "We're thrilled to partner with FiscalNote, and look forward to unlocking new capabilities for Bard users.”

“FiscalNote is honored to have been chosen by Google as a launch partner, as we join this exciting journey of AI innovation and collaborate with a fellow AI pioneer to leverage the potential of generative AI technology to optimize creativity, reimagine learning, boost productivity, and unleash the potential of trusted data to empower customers and consumers around the globe,” said Tim Hwang, FiscalNote’s Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder. “As a longtime innovator in AI and as a leader in the legal, policy, and regulatory intelligence domain, we envision a vast potential for the applicability of generative AI in the interaction and deployment of the unique data sets, analysis, and solutions we provide through our portfolio of world-class products and services.”

FiscalNote’s selection by Google as a launch partner for Bard follows the Company’s recent announcement that it was named one of only 14 inaugural ‘trusted partners’ by AI research and deployment company OpenAI for its ChatGPT Plug-In — enabling access to select FiscalNote market-leading real-time data sets and content for users of OpenAI’s platform.

For more information about the Bard-FiscalNote integration, see Google’s blog post here.

