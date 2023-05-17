Jack in the Box Announces Full-Time Head Twitch Creator Known as GAMER JACK

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) recently announced their search for a permanent Gamer Jack has officially come to a close. The brand hired 22 year-old Twitch streamer Kodie Turner after an especially unique job posting was shared by Jack in the Box last fall. Kodie, an up-and-coming Gen-Z gamer, will serve as the fast food chain’s first-ever full-time Twitch Creator and will look to foster a Jack in the Box community online.

Hundreds of applicants ranging from amateurs to pros applied for the position in late 2022, and it came down to taking a chance on an underdog creator who was up for the challenge. As a company rooted in innovation, Jack in the Box looks forward to continuing to celebrate and empower rising creators in the gaming community.

“Hiring a Twitch streamer to help nurture our brand’s audience within the gaming space has been a goal for Jack in the Box for quite some time,” said Ryan Ostrom, chief marketing officer at Jack in the Box. “Jack in the Box is consistently making the effort to communicate as authentically as possible with our fans, meeting them where they are and reaching them in fun and surprising ways.”

In honor of the Gamer Jack announcement, Gamer Jack himself will be making appearances in upcoming Twitch streams and creator channels to give away free Jack in the Box Mystery Boxes. Boxes are filled with limited edition Jack swag in an effort to bring positivity and value to the gaming community.

“I’m really excited to be able to represent Jack in the Box in a way that aligns with my passions and interests as well as the brand’s desire to grow within the gaming space and build a community,” said Kodie. “I’m so appreciative of being chosen to be Gamer Jack and be able to engage with fans on Twitch in an authentic way. Jack in the Box continues to root for underdogs (like me) and prove they’re real innovators outside of just the food space by showing up.”

Twitch viewers can tune in to these upcoming streams as they try their hand at scoring free Mystery Boxes:

  • May 10 - Valorant with Rising Creators (5 p.m. EDT)
  • May 12 - Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (7 p.m. EDT)
  • May 13 - Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (7 p.m. EDT)
  • May 15 - Warzone 2.0 with Rising Creators (7 p.m. EDT)
  • May 17 - Jack Box & Warzone 2.0 with Rising Creators (5 p.m. EDT)

For those who aren’t as lucky to score a box during the streams, starting May 9th, Mystery Boxes will be available for purchase on www.shopjackinthebox.com for $20 (plus shipping), while supplies last.

For more information on Gamer Jack or Jack in the Box, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

