9.70% Shareholder Frank Kavanaugh Addresses Concerns Raised by Jon S. Wheeler and Calls for Augmentation of Independent Board Members at Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2023

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following press release is distributed on behalf of Frank Kavanaugh, who owns 9.70% of Medalist Diversified REIT's (NASDAQ: MDRR), outstanding shares and supports the company's management and board -- In response to a press release from Jon S. Wheeler, 9.70% shareholder Frank Kavanaugh acknowledges the concerns raised by Wheeler and other shareholders in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR). These concerns stem from the company's net losses totaling over $9,000,000 in 2021 and 2022, the impairment of the Hampton Inn Property resulting in a loss of $3,494,058, the $6,885,029 compensation paid to its management team since its inception, and an additional $3,500,000 in termination & transaction fees voted in by Independent Directors who are pushing the company to sale instead of looking to enhance the position of the shareholders.

He appreciates the efforts of the "Special Committee" and believes reconsideration of the current sale plan and timing is crucial for enhancing shareholder value. MDRR has solid assets, reasonable debt and duration, and believes William Elliott's focus on product types and markets is worthwhile. Continuing the process of selling assets or the company at these levels will further erode shareholder equity.

Change is overdue. Tim Messier's mismanagement destroyed 90% of shareholder value. Kavanaugh urges the board to replace him with interim CEO William Elliott, stabilize operations, and devise a solid plan. The company suffered over $9M losses in two years, a $3.9M capital loss from a flawed hotel strategy, dividends paid from equity eroding capital, and a value-diminishing external management agreement.

Kavanaugh proposes the independent board members take the following actions:

  1. Appoint 2 additional independent board members to avoid the appearance of impropriety.
  2. Suspend the "Special Committee" sale process until the board, and management is reconstituted.
  3. Consider termination of Mr. Messier from leadership.
  4. Develop a focused plan for improving financial performance & reversing losses by considering:
    1. Suspending dividends for 12 months while restructuring the operations.
    2. Begin consistent and appropriate common & preferred share repurchases.
    3. Review external management agreement and consider restructuring to reflect circumstances.
    4. Discuss conversion of unpaid management fees to equity
  5. Prioritize shareholder transparency, providing updates on progress, financial performance, and strategic initiatives.

By adopting these strategies, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. can rebuild shareholder trust and show dedication to stakeholder value. As a major shareholder, Kavanaugh pledges to hold leadership accountable and support management and the board in enhancing the company's performance.

For more information or to voice your support, please contact Frank Kavanaugh.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Frank Kavanaugh
Fort Ashford Funds, LLC
[email protected]
949 212-2222

About Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.: MDRR is a Maryland corporation formed in 2015 that went public in 2018, with a focus on acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing, and managing income-producing properties across the southeastern United States. The company's primary investments include Grocery Anchored Centers and Industrial Properties.

About Fort Ashford Funds, LLC: founded in 2001 by Susan & Frank Kavanaugh, originated as a family office and now operates as a private investment firm. Focusing on direct investments across asset classes like business growth equity, real estate, and social impact, the firm seeks to engage and elevate communities. Investing in non-control equity positions in private and public companies, primarily within Community Banking, Real Estate, and Education sectors, Fort Ashford strives to generate stakeholder value and foster local community growth.

favicon.png?sn=LA96645&sd=2023-05-10 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/9-70-shareholder-frank-kavanaugh-addresses-concerns-raised-by-jon-s-wheeler-and-calls-for-augmentation-of-independent-board-members-at-medalist-diversified-reit-inc-301821336.html

SOURCE Frank Kavanaugh

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA96645&Transmission_Id=202305101459PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA96645&DateId=20230510
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.