Belite Bio to Host Webcast on May 11, 2023 to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

29 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc ( BLTE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will host a live webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provide a general business update. The financial results will be issued in a press release on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Webcast Information
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link: https://lifescievents.com/event/belite-bio-2/

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the event for 60 days.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and Geographic Atrophy in advanced Age-Related Macular Degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts
Jennifer Wu /[email protected]
Tim McCarthy /[email protected]

