NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / When Paulette Burks joined Bread Financial's Corporate Affairs team in September 2020, it was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and, like millions of other Americans, she had been laid off by her previous employer. Although a frightening time for many reasons, Paulette said the insecurity she felt related to her financial health after six months of unemployment was most nerve-wracking.

"It was very stressful, partly because I had to manage my money differently while I was on unemployment, and partly because I wasn't able to plan ahead and save," said Paulette, a senior sustainability specialist at Bread Financial. "When I joined the company, I knew I needed to get my finances back on track to where I had been before the pandemic, and I needed to make sure I was financially prepared for any unexpected situations that might happen in the future."

Paulette Burks - Senior Sustainability Specialist, Bread Financial

Amid an uncertain global economy and the inflation that accompanied the pandemic, Bread Financial's holistic associate well-being program, LivingWell, recognized the significant opportunity to support the financial health and wealth of its associates and their families.

"For years, we had been offering a handful of financial wellness resources, including monthly financial education workshops, but we wanted to do more," said Lindsay Madaras, senior manager of associate well-being, Bread Financial. "By implementing the total financial wellness solution, BrightPlan, we are now able to give our associates an on-demand library of financial education resources and the ability to speak directly with a financial planner who can offer them guidance related to their specific needs at no cost to our associates.".

Lindsay Madaras - Senior Manager of Associate Well-Being, Bread Financial

For Paulette, BrightPlan® has been essential in rebuilding her savings and financial confidence, and since she began using the benefit to stay organized, and as a source for advice and reminders, her savings hasn't just recovered - it has increased 50%.

"Things are going so well, I've even started a separate savings account just for travel and activities, and I track my progress on those specific savings goals regularly," said Paulette. "It has really helped me plan ahead for major expenses. Now, instead of having to pay for trips using a credit card, I've been able to pay with cash."

In addition to BrightPlan, Bread Financial offers associates a full array of financial resources, including a 401(k) with company match, health savings account, college savings plan and an associate-driven fund to help associates in emergencies. According to Lindsay, these offerings reflect how caring for associates' well-being and personal financial health has become fundamental aspects of Bread Financial's culture.

"I say it all the time, I wish I'd had something like BrightPlan when I was in college. It would've set me up for a better future because I would've had so much more financial knowledge," said Paulette. "It really is lovely to have that tool in the palm of my hand."

For more information on careers at Bread Financial and its benefits, click here.

Disclaimer: This article includes statements about BrightPlan by current customers/clients. BrightPlan did not provide any compensation in exchange for these statements.

