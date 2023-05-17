Puerto Rico Department of Education Selects PowerSchool SIS to Modernize Operations

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced the Puerto Rico Department of Education (PRDE) has selected PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), as part of a tailored suite of solutions that also includes Ecollect+Forms, as a critical component of PRDE’s efforts to modernize their legacy SIS across the entire territory.

“The incorporation of platforms such as PowerSchool will be a great step forward for our Department of Education,” said Eliezer Ramos Parés, Puerto Rico Secretary of Education. “It will be an efficient way to have visibility into issues related to our schools and the performance of our students. At the same time, it brings us closer to the school communities, giving parents and guardians access to data that will be of benefit to helping their children in matters related to school performance. It is a very helpful investment in public education.”

Through the implementation of PowerSchool SIS, PowerSchool will support PRDE with a solution that addresses their immediate needs, including scheduling, attendance, compliance reporting, data management, registration, grade management, and more.

PRDE’s adoption of the PowerSchool SIS is a key example of how districts, territories and states are utilizing available Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds to provide their students with the robust support needed to address opportunity and achievement gaps exacerbated by the global pandemic.

This new functionality will provide PRDE with more reliable and accurate information to gain a full picture of their students. PowerSchool and PRDE are striving to have implementation completed for the 2023/24 school year.

“We are proud to provide a modern and secure SIS solution for the Puerto Rico Department of Education that will play a critical role in the digital transformation of their K-12 infrastructure,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “We are confident that this implementation will meaningfully impact the educators and over 250,000 students in Puerto Rico.”

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

