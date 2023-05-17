TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Raketech ( STO:RAKE, Financial)

Reference is made to the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Raketech Group Holding p.l.c. (the "Company") as published by the Company on the 4 April 2023 (the "Notice").

The Company wishes to clarify that the ex-dividend date relative to the first dividend instalment (as set out in agenda item 9 of the Notice titled ‘Resolution on dividends') should read 17 May 2023 (instead of 18 May 2023).

For good order, an amended version of agenda item 9 of the Notice is being reproduced below:

QUOTE

Agenda item 9; Resolution on dividends

The Board of Directors proposes, in accordance with the interim accounts filed with the Malta Business Registry on 6 March 2023, the Consolidated Financial Statements (Annual Report) of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and in accordance with the directors' recommendation as set forth in the Directors' Report, that a total gross dividend of €3,977,996.34, or €0.094 per share be declared and distributed to the shareholders. If approved at the Meeting, it is proposed that the dividend be paid to the shareholders in two equal instalments. The dividend record date for the first instalment will be 19 May 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 17 May 2023 and a distribution date of 24 May 2023, whilst for the second instalment the dividend record date will be 21 November 2023, with an ex-dividend date of 20 November 2023 and a distribution date of 24 November 2023. The rate of exchange in respect of payments to shareholders on each distribution date shall be the SEK/EUR rate prevalent on 24 May 2023 and 24 November 2023, respectively.

UNQUOTE

All other matters in the Notice remain unchanged. This notwithstanding, an amended version of the Notice may be viewed at https://raketech.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Raketech-AGM-2023-Notice-1.pdf.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Correction: Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023 of Raketech Group Holding p.l.c.

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/754040/CORRECTION-Notice-of-the-Annual-General-Meeting-2023-of-Raketech-Group-Holding-plc



