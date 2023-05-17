BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has announced the hiring of three financial executives to form a new corporate banking team serving the New York Metropolitan area.

“We are excited to welcome Matt, Dan and Laura to the BankUnited family,” said Thomas M. Cornish, BankUnited chief operating officer. “As a well-capitalized bank, we are giving this team the resources they need to deliver the customized financial solutions our clients require to grow and succeed.”

Matthew Gallo will lead the new team as executive vice president, managing director, corporate banking. With two decades of experience in the market, Gallo most recently served as managing director, business banking for First Republic Bank and returns to BankUnited where he served as a senior vice president from 2013-2018. He received his undergraduate degree from Providence College in Rhode Island prior to graduating magna cum laude with a master’s degree in criminal justice terrorism studies from John Jay College in Manhattan.

Daniel Mills joins BankUnited as senior vice president, corporate banking relationship manager. With 12 years of commercial banking & lending experience across the New York and Long Island Markets, Mills most recently served as director, senior banker, business banking with First Republic Bank alongside Gallo and Laura Ackerman. He began his banking career in 2011 with Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he spent nine years in the global commercial banking group. He attended the University of Delaware earning his undergraduate and master’s degrees in finance.

Laura Ackerman brings substantial experience in underwriting and credit analysis to her new role as BankUnited vice president, corporate banking relationship manager. A mentor to other women in the business community, Ackerman recently served as senior underwriter at First Republic Bank. After receiving her bachelor’s degree in financial economics from the University of Rochester, she launched her financial career at one of the nation’s leading financial institutions.

The new team will be located at BankUnited’s New York corporate banking office, 136 E 57th Ave. For more information visit www.BankUnited.com or call (212) 356-7632.

About BankUnited, N.A.

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $37.2 billion at March 31, 2023, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas, and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused in the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.

